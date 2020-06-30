All apartments in West Covina
Home
/
West Covina, CA
/
802 S Hollenbeck St
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

802 S Hollenbeck St

802 South Hollenbeck Street · No Longer Available
Location

802 South Hollenbeck Street, West Covina, CA 91791
Azusa-Cameron

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful large home in a great neighborhood! Charming, bright and airy three bedroom two bath with a spacious living room including a stunning fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with recess lighting and gorgeous granite counter tops. Cozy master bedroom with its own private restroom and lots of closet space. Formal brick entry surrounded by landscaping. Covered patio great for family entertainment and huge backyard giving lots of peace and privacy. Central A/C and heat, two car garage including washer and dryer hookups. Excellent location close to schools, shopping center, 10 fwy and more. Must see to appreciate.

(RLNE5515975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 S Hollenbeck St have any available units?
802 S Hollenbeck St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 S Hollenbeck St have?
Some of 802 S Hollenbeck St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 S Hollenbeck St currently offering any rent specials?
802 S Hollenbeck St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 S Hollenbeck St pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 S Hollenbeck St is pet friendly.
Does 802 S Hollenbeck St offer parking?
Yes, 802 S Hollenbeck St offers parking.
Does 802 S Hollenbeck St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 S Hollenbeck St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 S Hollenbeck St have a pool?
No, 802 S Hollenbeck St does not have a pool.
Does 802 S Hollenbeck St have accessible units?
No, 802 S Hollenbeck St does not have accessible units.
Does 802 S Hollenbeck St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 S Hollenbeck St has units with dishwashers.

