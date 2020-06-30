802 S Hollenbeck St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Beautiful large home in a great neighborhood! Charming, bright and airy three bedroom two bath with a spacious living room including a stunning fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with recess lighting and gorgeous granite counter tops. Cozy master bedroom with its own private restroom and lots of closet space. Formal brick entry surrounded by landscaping. Covered patio great for family entertainment and huge backyard giving lots of peace and privacy. Central A/C and heat, two car garage including washer and dryer hookups. Excellent location close to schools, shopping center, 10 fwy and more. Must see to appreciate.



(RLNE5515975)