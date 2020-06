Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bedroom House in West Covina - This West Covina home is at the end of a cul-de-sac. It comes with a huge back yard, with a pool and a covered patio. Located in a quiet neighborhood, close to schools and shopping.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4785109)