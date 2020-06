Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Excellent property in the city of West Covina, with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath with 1495 sq ft of living space, the two bathrooms have been completely remodeled. The kitchen features new cabinetry, new counter tops, new high end stove and new ceramic tile. The property has a circular driveway and two car garage. Come and enjoy the swimming pool and cover patio.