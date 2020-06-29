413 N Conlon Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

This is a great home in a great location at a great price! The home is on a quiet street and is located on a large lot with a large gated backyard.



The home has had some great upgrades. The kitchen has been completely updated with new cabinets and granite counters. The kitchen also comes with a range.



The home has tile and laminate wood floors throughout.



The bedrooms are very sizable and have good sized closets.



The home comes with an attached 2 car garage and a large gated yard with a patio.



Please set up an appointment with Real Property Management to view the property.



Move in costs:

$2300 - Rent

$2300 - Deposit

$175 - Resident Service Fee

$35 - Application Fee



Washer/Dryer Hookups