413 N Conlon Ave

413 North Conlon Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790 Freeway Corridor
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/85ece99007 ---- This is a great home in a great location at a great price! The home is on a quiet street and is located on a large lot with a large gated backyard.
The home has had some great upgrades. The kitchen has been completely updated with new cabinets and granite counters. The kitchen also comes with a range.
The home has tile and laminate wood floors throughout.
The bedrooms are very sizable and have good sized closets.
The home comes with an attached 2 car garage and a large gated yard with a patio.
Please set up an appointment with Real Property Management to view the property.
Move in costs: $2300 - Rent $2300 - Deposit $175 - Resident Service Fee $35 - Application Fee
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
