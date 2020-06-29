All apartments in West Covina
Find more places like 413 N Conlon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Covina, CA
/
413 N Conlon Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

413 N Conlon Ave

413 North Conlon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Covina
See all
Freeway Corridor
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

413 North Conlon Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
Freeway Corridor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/85ece99007 ----
This is a great home in a great location at a great price! The home is on a quiet street and is located on a large lot with a large gated backyard.

The home has had some great upgrades. The kitchen has been completely updated with new cabinets and granite counters. The kitchen also comes with a range.

The home has tile and laminate wood floors throughout.

The bedrooms are very sizable and have good sized closets.

The home comes with an attached 2 car garage and a large gated yard with a patio.

Please set up an appointment with Real Property Management to view the property.

Move in costs:
$2300 - Rent
$2300 - Deposit
$175 - Resident Service Fee
$35 - Application Fee

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 N Conlon Ave have any available units?
413 N Conlon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 N Conlon Ave have?
Some of 413 N Conlon Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 N Conlon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
413 N Conlon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 N Conlon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 413 N Conlon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 413 N Conlon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 413 N Conlon Ave offers parking.
Does 413 N Conlon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 N Conlon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 N Conlon Ave have a pool?
No, 413 N Conlon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 413 N Conlon Ave have accessible units?
No, 413 N Conlon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 413 N Conlon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 N Conlon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N
West Covina, CA 91791
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave
West Covina, CA 91790

Similar Pages

West Covina 1 BedroomsWest Covina 2 Bedrooms
West Covina Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Covina Pet Friendly Places
West Covina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Freeway Corridor

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside