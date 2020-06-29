Rent Calculator
Home
/
West Covina, CA
/
3652 Agate Way
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3652 Agate Way
3652 Agate Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Covina
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3652 Agate Way, West Covina, CA 91792
Galaxie
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
West Crest Condo - Property Id: 90980
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90980
Property Id 90980
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5448876)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3652 Agate Way have any available units?
3652 Agate Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
West Covina, CA
.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
West Covina Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3652 Agate Way have?
Some of 3652 Agate Way's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3652 Agate Way currently offering any rent specials?
3652 Agate Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3652 Agate Way pet-friendly?
No, 3652 Agate Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in West Covina
.
Does 3652 Agate Way offer parking?
No, 3652 Agate Way does not offer parking.
Does 3652 Agate Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3652 Agate Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3652 Agate Way have a pool?
No, 3652 Agate Way does not have a pool.
Does 3652 Agate Way have accessible units?
No, 3652 Agate Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3652 Agate Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3652 Agate Way has units with dishwashers.
