Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3244 E MILLRIDGE DR, WEST COVINA (4 BED / 2 BATH) - Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bathroom West Covina home available for rent. You'll instantly feel at home as you approach this charming home. The vast green front yard and mature well maintained landscaping is the envy of the neighborhood. As you enter you'll immediately appreciate the laminate wood floors. The kitchen is open to the dining area, great for entertaining. The living room is large and warmed by the cozy fireplace. The slider leads you out to the large covered patio where you can enjoy the scenic view. Down the hall are 4 bedrooms and the common bathroom each featuring new light fixtures. The master features 2 closets and it's own private bathroom complete with vanity. The backyard is a site to behold with mature trees and a view of the hills and the neighborhood. You will never want to leave. Don't wait, this one is sure not to last long.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities

LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $60 monthly

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.



(RLNE4456446)