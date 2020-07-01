All apartments in West Covina
3244 E Millridge Dr

3244 East Millridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3244 East Millridge Drive, West Covina, CA 91792
Galaxie

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3244 E MILLRIDGE DR, WEST COVINA (4 BED / 2 BATH) - Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bathroom West Covina home available for rent. You'll instantly feel at home as you approach this charming home. The vast green front yard and mature well maintained landscaping is the envy of the neighborhood. As you enter you'll immediately appreciate the laminate wood floors. The kitchen is open to the dining area, great for entertaining. The living room is large and warmed by the cozy fireplace. The slider leads you out to the large covered patio where you can enjoy the scenic view. Down the hall are 4 bedrooms and the common bathroom each featuring new light fixtures. The master features 2 closets and it's own private bathroom complete with vanity. The backyard is a site to behold with mature trees and a view of the hills and the neighborhood. You will never want to leave. Don't wait, this one is sure not to last long.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities
LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $60 monthly
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.

(RLNE4456446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3244 E Millridge Dr have any available units?
3244 E Millridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 3244 E Millridge Dr have?
Some of 3244 E Millridge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3244 E Millridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3244 E Millridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3244 E Millridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3244 E Millridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3244 E Millridge Dr offer parking?
No, 3244 E Millridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3244 E Millridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3244 E Millridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3244 E Millridge Dr have a pool?
No, 3244 E Millridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3244 E Millridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 3244 E Millridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3244 E Millridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3244 E Millridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

