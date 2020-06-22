All apartments in West Covina
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:09 AM

316 S. ASTELL AVE

316 South Astell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

316 South Astell Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
Walnut Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy house in West Covina, great location! - STATUS: Showing now, please call for an appointment.

This 3bed 2bath house in West Covina has a large family room, sunken room with fireplace, great back yard, 2car attached garage, pets ok, gas cook top, new oven, dishwasher, new paint, up dated bathrooms, each room has a new ceiling fan, new kitchen counter tops, central heater, and the owner pays for the gardener. Very cute inside!

LOCATION: South of Walnut Creek Pkwy/East of Lark Ellen

(RLNE2766844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 S. ASTELL AVE have any available units?
316 S. ASTELL AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 S. ASTELL AVE have?
Some of 316 S. ASTELL AVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 S. ASTELL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
316 S. ASTELL AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 S. ASTELL AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 S. ASTELL AVE is pet friendly.
Does 316 S. ASTELL AVE offer parking?
Yes, 316 S. ASTELL AVE offers parking.
Does 316 S. ASTELL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 S. ASTELL AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 S. ASTELL AVE have a pool?
No, 316 S. ASTELL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 316 S. ASTELL AVE have accessible units?
No, 316 S. ASTELL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 316 S. ASTELL AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 S. ASTELL AVE has units with dishwashers.
