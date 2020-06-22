316 S. ASTELL AVE

Amenities
Cozy house in West Covina, great location! - STATUS: Showing now, please call for an appointment.
This 3bed 2bath house in West Covina has a large family room, sunken room with fireplace, great back yard, 2car attached garage, pets ok, gas cook top, new oven, dishwasher, new paint, up dated bathrooms, each room has a new ceiling fan, new kitchen counter tops, central heater, and the owner pays for the gardener. Very cute inside!
LOCATION: South of Walnut Creek Pkwy/East of Lark Ellen
(RLNE2766844)