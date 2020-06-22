316 S. ASTELL AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cozy house in West Covina, great location! - STATUS: Showing now, please call for an appointment.



This 3bed 2bath house in West Covina has a large family room, sunken room with fireplace, great back yard, 2car attached garage, pets ok, gas cook top, new oven, dishwasher, new paint, up dated bathrooms, each room has a new ceiling fan, new kitchen counter tops, central heater, and the owner pays for the gardener. Very cute inside!



LOCATION: South of Walnut Creek Pkwy/East of Lark Ellen



(RLNE2766844)