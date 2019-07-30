All apartments in West Covina
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

3142 E Hillside Drive

3142 E Hillside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3142 E Hillside Dr, West Covina, CA 91791
East Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located in the prestigious community of “South Hills” this property has great floor plan, plenty of space, laminate floors throughout the house, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage, a huge bonus room upstairs with view of the Hills & City lights below. Big Master Bedroom Suite with Sitting Area and Fireplace, his and hers walking closets, cathedral ceilings and a covered balcony overlooking the backyard. This property also has a 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom downstairs and features an enclosed patio, air conditioned with laminate floors that can be used as a second bonus room/flex room the possibilities are endless. The kitchen offers white self-close shaker cabinets with white quartz countertops. There are plenty of windows and a skylight to let in the natural light. Big backyard, with fenced in swimming pool and spa with Lions Head water feature, a koi pond with traditional Japanese style bridge, 1/2 basketball court, Kids play area on the side yard of the house. Plenty of planted fruit trees on the property including guavas, white peaches, persimmons, grapefruits, figs, apricots, plums, apples and Chinese pears! Must see to appreciate!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3142 E Hillside Drive have any available units?
3142 E Hillside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 3142 E Hillside Drive have?
Some of 3142 E Hillside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3142 E Hillside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3142 E Hillside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3142 E Hillside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3142 E Hillside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 3142 E Hillside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3142 E Hillside Drive offers parking.
Does 3142 E Hillside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3142 E Hillside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3142 E Hillside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3142 E Hillside Drive has a pool.
Does 3142 E Hillside Drive have accessible units?
No, 3142 E Hillside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3142 E Hillside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3142 E Hillside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
