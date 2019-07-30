3142 E Hillside Drive

Amenities

Located in the prestigious community of “South Hills” this property has great floor plan, plenty of space, laminate floors throughout the house, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage, a huge bonus room upstairs with view of the Hills & City lights below. Big Master Bedroom Suite with Sitting Area and Fireplace, his and hers walking closets, cathedral ceilings and a covered balcony overlooking the backyard. This property also has a 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom downstairs and features an enclosed patio, air conditioned with laminate floors that can be used as a second bonus room/flex room the possibilities are endless. The kitchen offers white self-close shaker cabinets with white quartz countertops. There are plenty of windows and a skylight to let in the natural light. Big backyard, with fenced in swimming pool and spa with Lions Head water feature, a koi pond with traditional Japanese style bridge, 1/2 basketball court, Kids play area on the side yard of the house. Plenty of planted fruit trees on the property including guavas, white peaches, persimmons, grapefruits, figs, apricots, plums, apples and Chinese pears! Must see to appreciate!!!