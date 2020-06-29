2737 Tory Street

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace range recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful property near a public park. Single floor with new flooring, updated kitchen and bathroom. Great flowing open space concept, and updated front lawn. From open the front door you can see all the way to the living room, fire place and back yard, to the right will be the formal dinning room/office area, which will have access to the kitchen. The kitchen is updated style with plenty of cabinet and counter space. To the left side of the entrance is a hallway to all other bedrooms, all are very good size and wonderful bright rooms. The large backyard have nice high wall and public park is right behind.

The property is near Amar Rd, and N Azusa Ave, shopping center, other parks, and golf course. Its a wonderful property at great location, you don't want to miss it.