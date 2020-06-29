All apartments in West Covina
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

2737 Tory Street

2737 Tory Street · No Longer Available
Location

2737 Tory Street, West Covina, CA 91792
Woodside

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful property near a public park. Single floor with new flooring, updated kitchen and bathroom. Great flowing open space concept, and updated front lawn. From open the front door you can see all the way to the living room, fire place and back yard, to the right will be the formal dinning room/office area, which will have access to the kitchen. The kitchen is updated style with plenty of cabinet and counter space. To the left side of the entrance is a hallway to all other bedrooms, all are very good size and wonderful bright rooms. The large backyard have nice high wall and public park is right behind.
The property is near Amar Rd, and N Azusa Ave, shopping center, other parks, and golf course. Its a wonderful property at great location, you don't want to miss it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2737 Tory Street have any available units?
2737 Tory Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
Is 2737 Tory Street currently offering any rent specials?
2737 Tory Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2737 Tory Street pet-friendly?
No, 2737 Tory Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 2737 Tory Street offer parking?
No, 2737 Tory Street does not offer parking.
Does 2737 Tory Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2737 Tory Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2737 Tory Street have a pool?
No, 2737 Tory Street does not have a pool.
Does 2737 Tory Street have accessible units?
No, 2737 Tory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2737 Tory Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2737 Tory Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2737 Tory Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2737 Tory Street does not have units with air conditioning.
