2732 E Cameron Avenue

Lovely, spacious & move-in ready single story SFR with a fantastic view of South Hills Country Club. House features 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Other highlights include laminate & tile flooring throughout, ceiling fans, central AC/heating & plenty of kitchen space and storage. Direct access to garage, from kitchen, with laundry hookups in garage. Abundance of space in the backyard for all types of gatherings, cozy or large, and dog run. Conveniently located & within minutes to schools, shopping, eateries, freeways, entertainment & business centers. *Rent includes gardening service. Tenant(s) pays for electricity, water, trash, cable/internet.