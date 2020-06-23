243 N Lang Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities garage

A beautifully updated cozy mid century home in a great area of West Covina* Recessed lighting throughout* Wood flooring*

Newer kitchen with granite counter tops and dark cabinets* A spacious great room with sliding door opening up to a nicely landscaped yard*

Detached 2 car garage with lots of storage*Plantation shutters* Newer fixtures and appliances* You will love entertaining and living in

this great home!