Beautifully renovated 4 bedrooms and 3 bathroom home located in a most convenient area of West Covina. The home was recently renovated with new paint, lighting, flooring, kitchen and bathrooms. It has an open floor plan and a big back yard. The master bedroom suite has a walk in closet. It's minutes away from Eastland Shopping center, McIntyres Square, park and bus stops. A must see!!!