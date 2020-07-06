227 N Hartley Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy Family Home in Quiet and Beautiful Neighborhood! Full Renovation and Remodel work completed in June 2014. NOW (9/25/2019), just completed fresh coat of paint, installed 2 new vanity cabinets in both bathrooms, and new wood flooring throughout the house! Move-In condition! This home features an open floor plan with light and bright living and dining areas, family room with fireplace. Kitchen features shaker cabinets, quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances (Stove, Dish Washer, Microwave Oven, Garbage Disposal, etc). Both bathrooms have been upgraded. Smooth ceilings & recessed lighting. 2014 Central HVAC system, double-pane Windows and Sliding Doors, garage door, and Copper repipe! Shows well! Very convenient location! Easy access to Plaza West Covina mall and 10 FWY.