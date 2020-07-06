All apartments in West Covina
227 N Hartley Street
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

227 N Hartley Street

227 North Hartley Street · No Longer Available
Location

227 North Hartley Street, West Covina, CA 91790
Freeway Corridor

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy Family Home in Quiet and Beautiful Neighborhood! Full Renovation and Remodel work completed in June 2014. NOW (9/25/2019), just completed fresh coat of paint, installed 2 new vanity cabinets in both bathrooms, and new wood flooring throughout the house! Move-In condition! This home features an open floor plan with light and bright living and dining areas, family room with fireplace. Kitchen features shaker cabinets, quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances (Stove, Dish Washer, Microwave Oven, Garbage Disposal, etc). Both bathrooms have been upgraded. Smooth ceilings & recessed lighting. 2014 Central HVAC system, double-pane Windows and Sliding Doors, garage door, and Copper repipe! Shows well! Very convenient location! Easy access to Plaza West Covina mall and 10 FWY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 N Hartley Street have any available units?
227 N Hartley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 N Hartley Street have?
Some of 227 N Hartley Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 N Hartley Street currently offering any rent specials?
227 N Hartley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 N Hartley Street pet-friendly?
No, 227 N Hartley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 227 N Hartley Street offer parking?
Yes, 227 N Hartley Street offers parking.
Does 227 N Hartley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 N Hartley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 N Hartley Street have a pool?
No, 227 N Hartley Street does not have a pool.
Does 227 N Hartley Street have accessible units?
No, 227 N Hartley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 227 N Hartley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 N Hartley Street has units with dishwashers.

