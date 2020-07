2223 Calle Puebla

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL MODERN CANYON CREST VILLAS HOME UPGRADED AND READY TO MOVE IN. TRI-LEVEL HOMES, LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING AND FIREPLACE, FORMAL DINING ROOM OVER LOOK TO THE LIVING ROOM, QUARTZ COUTHER TOP KITCHEN WITH EATING AREA, LAMINATED WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE. TWO MASTER SUITE ON THIRD LEVEL AND ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH AT SECOND FLOOR. LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM, TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE . CLOSED TO SHOPPNG CENTER, 24 FITNESS AND RESTAURANTS IN THE COMMUNITY, NICE AND QUITE COMMUNITY WITH BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING AT FRONT YARD. *** RENT INCLUDED WATER AND TRASH ***



PLEASE SUBMIT: CAR APPLICATION FORM FOR EACH ADULT, 3 CURRENT MONTH OF BANK STATEMENTS, CURRENT MONTH OF CREDIT REPORT WITH 3 CREDIT AGENCIES, 3 CURRENT MONTH OF PAYCHECK STUB, COPY OF DRIVER LICENSE.

****** NO PETS PLEASE *****