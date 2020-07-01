All apartments in West Covina
Last updated April 14 2020 at 9:59 PM

216 N Conlon Avenue

216 North Conlon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

216 North Conlon Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
Freeway Corridor

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, is a MUST SEE!! UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED!!! You walk into an open floor plan with beautiful new kitchen and washer and dryer hookups. Then you walk into a large bedroom with amazing walk in closet. Brand new bathroom, kitchen, flooring and paint! Call today for a showing! Please Note: If you want to include the garage the rent will be $1825. Also do to the utilities being paid for by the owner if there is more than 2 people living in the unit there will be an increase in the rent to cover those additional costs. Please call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 N Conlon Avenue have any available units?
216 N Conlon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 N Conlon Avenue have?
Some of 216 N Conlon Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 N Conlon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
216 N Conlon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 N Conlon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 216 N Conlon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 216 N Conlon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 216 N Conlon Avenue offers parking.
Does 216 N Conlon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 N Conlon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 N Conlon Avenue have a pool?
No, 216 N Conlon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 216 N Conlon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 216 N Conlon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 216 N Conlon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 N Conlon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

