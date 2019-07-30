214 S Bandy Avenue

Amenities

*LEASE*NO PETS* Charming, inviting and remodeled! This 1-bed, 1-bath West Covina home is perfect for you! This unit is one of four in a 4-plex. Newly renovated with laminate wood flooring, new paint, new blinds, remodeled kitchen and remodeled bathroom. Kitchen features granite countertops, new stove, new microwave and a back door to the common lounging area. The full hall bath offers a tub/shower with a beautiful tile-stone finish. 1 enclosed parking spot in the garage. Schedule a showing appointment today!