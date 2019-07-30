All apartments in West Covina
214 S Bandy Avenue

214 South Bandy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

214 South Bandy Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
Walnut Creek

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*LEASE*NO PETS* Charming, inviting and remodeled! This 1-bed, 1-bath West Covina home is perfect for you! This unit is one of four in a 4-plex. Newly renovated with laminate wood flooring, new paint, new blinds, remodeled kitchen and remodeled bathroom. Kitchen features granite countertops, new stove, new microwave and a back door to the common lounging area. The full hall bath offers a tub/shower with a beautiful tile-stone finish. 1 enclosed parking spot in the garage. Schedule a showing appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 S Bandy Avenue have any available units?
214 S Bandy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 S Bandy Avenue have?
Some of 214 S Bandy Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 S Bandy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
214 S Bandy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 S Bandy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 214 S Bandy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 214 S Bandy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 214 S Bandy Avenue offers parking.
Does 214 S Bandy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 S Bandy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 S Bandy Avenue have a pool?
No, 214 S Bandy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 214 S Bandy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 214 S Bandy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 214 S Bandy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 S Bandy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
