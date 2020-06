Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location! Quiet cul-de-sac! One level 4BR/2Baths home offered for rent.

Laminate floors throughout the home. Updated kitchen cabinets, remodeled bathrooms.Dual pane windows.

Nice comfortable backyard. One car garage, laundry hook ups in the garage.

This home is close to the best elementary and middle school.

Easy access to 10 FRWY, close to shopping and park!