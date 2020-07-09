1921 Rawhide Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Perched at the top of the hill in a quiet and safe community with nice views, this charming single family house is newly renovated with a brand new kitchen, including modern cabinets and all new stainless steel appliances. The house is within quick access to a 24 Hour Fitness, grocery store, restaurants, park and hiking trails (the 42-acre Galster Wilderness Park is within a 5 min walk), a beautiful golf course (South Hills Country Club is a 6 min drive), and colleges (Mt. San Antonio Community College and Cal Poly Pomona are both within a 15 min drive).



(RLNE5218066)