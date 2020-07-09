1921 Rawhide Dr

Amenities
Perched at the top of the hill in a quiet and safe community with nice views, this charming single family house is newly renovated with a brand new kitchen, including modern cabinets and all new stainless steel appliances. The house is within quick access to a 24 Hour Fitness, grocery store, restaurants, park and hiking trails (the 42-acre Galster Wilderness Park is within a 5 min walk), a beautiful golf course (South Hills Country Club is a 6 min drive), and colleges (Mt. San Antonio Community College and Cal Poly Pomona are both within a 15 min drive).
(RLNE5218066)