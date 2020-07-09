All apartments in West Covina
Location

1921 Rawhide, West Covina, CA 91791
Azusa-Cameron

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Perched at the top of the hill in a quiet and safe community with nice views, this charming single family house is newly renovated with a brand new kitchen, including modern cabinets and all new stainless steel appliances. The house is within quick access to a 24 Hour Fitness, grocery store, restaurants, park and hiking trails (the 42-acre Galster Wilderness Park is within a 5 min walk), a beautiful golf course (South Hills Country Club is a 6 min drive), and colleges (Mt. San Antonio Community College and Cal Poly Pomona are both within a 15 min drive).

(RLNE5218066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 Rawhide Dr have any available units?
1921 Rawhide Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 Rawhide Dr have?
Some of 1921 Rawhide Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 Rawhide Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Rawhide Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Rawhide Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1921 Rawhide Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1921 Rawhide Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1921 Rawhide Dr offers parking.
Does 1921 Rawhide Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1921 Rawhide Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Rawhide Dr have a pool?
No, 1921 Rawhide Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1921 Rawhide Dr have accessible units?
No, 1921 Rawhide Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 Rawhide Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 Rawhide Dr has units with dishwashers.

