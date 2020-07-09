1920 Tanglewood Drive

Amenities

NEWLY UPDATED Single Family Home tucked away in the hills of West Covina. This naturally well-lit 4 bedroom home features an open floor plan with high ceilings, living room open to the family, dining and kitchen. The kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pantry, and center island for additional counter space and seating. Upstairs you'll find a loft area, three well appointed secondary bedrooms, and a spacious master suite with walk in closet, dual vanities, large soaking tub and separate tiled shower. Other notable features include laminate flooring throughout, recessed lighting, guest powder room, separate laundry area (washer & dryer included), large back yard, 3 car attached garage with direct access, and community pool and tennis courts.