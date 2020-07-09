All apartments in West Covina
1920 Tanglewood Drive

Location

1920 Tanglewood, West Covina, CA 91791
Azusa-Cameron

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
NEWLY UPDATED Single Family Home tucked away in the hills of West Covina. This naturally well-lit 4 bedroom home features an open floor plan with high ceilings, living room open to the family, dining and kitchen. The kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pantry, and center island for additional counter space and seating. Upstairs you'll find a loft area, three well appointed secondary bedrooms, and a spacious master suite with walk in closet, dual vanities, large soaking tub and separate tiled shower. Other notable features include laminate flooring throughout, recessed lighting, guest powder room, separate laundry area (washer & dryer included), large back yard, 3 car attached garage with direct access, and community pool and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Tanglewood Drive have any available units?
1920 Tanglewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 Tanglewood Drive have?
Some of 1920 Tanglewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Tanglewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Tanglewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Tanglewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1920 Tanglewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1920 Tanglewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Tanglewood Drive offers parking.
Does 1920 Tanglewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 Tanglewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Tanglewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1920 Tanglewood Drive has a pool.
Does 1920 Tanglewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1920 Tanglewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Tanglewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 Tanglewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

