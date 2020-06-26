1827 Borrego Drive

Amenities

Well maintained and RENOVATED 3-bedroom townhouse in calm and serene location • Spacious living room holds newer MODERN laminate flooring throughout and is complimented by VAULTED CEILINGS and RECESSED LIGHTING • Gorgeous kitchen with QUARTZ countertops, Recessed Lighting, and STAINLESS STEEL appliances! From ultra large 26.2 cuft LG Stainless Steel Side-By-Side Refrigerator, to GE Stainless Steel, Energy Star Rated, Dishwasher, and 5 burner Kenmore Stainless Steel Gas Range • Included in the sale is the NEST THERMOSTAT, technology that helps adapt to the new smart home era • Dining area has perfect natural light from the sliding glass doors leading to the covered patio. Upstairs offers 3 spacious bedrooms • Spacious master bedroom with large, walk in closet. Master bath is equipped with dual, his and hers sinks and newer fixtures • Clean 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookup. Location is fantastic! Minutes from the 60 and 10, plenty of shops, and good schools. A MUST SEE!