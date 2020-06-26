All apartments in West Covina
West Covina, CA
1827 Borrego Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:27 AM

1827 Borrego Drive

1827 Borrego Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1827 Borrego Drive, West Covina, CA 91791
Azusa-Cameron

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained and RENOVATED 3-bedroom townhouse in calm and serene location • Spacious living room holds newer MODERN laminate flooring throughout and is complimented by VAULTED CEILINGS and RECESSED LIGHTING • Gorgeous kitchen with QUARTZ countertops, Recessed Lighting, and STAINLESS STEEL appliances! From ultra large 26.2 cuft LG Stainless Steel Side-By-Side Refrigerator, to GE Stainless Steel, Energy Star Rated, Dishwasher, and 5 burner Kenmore Stainless Steel Gas Range • Included in the sale is the NEST THERMOSTAT, technology that helps adapt to the new smart home era • Dining area has perfect natural light from the sliding glass doors leading to the covered patio. Upstairs offers 3 spacious bedrooms • Spacious master bedroom with large, walk in closet. Master bath is equipped with dual, his and hers sinks and newer fixtures • Clean 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookup. Location is fantastic! Minutes from the 60 and 10, plenty of shops, and good schools. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 Borrego Drive have any available units?
1827 Borrego Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1827 Borrego Drive have?
Some of 1827 Borrego Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 Borrego Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1827 Borrego Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 Borrego Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1827 Borrego Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1827 Borrego Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1827 Borrego Drive offers parking.
Does 1827 Borrego Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 Borrego Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 Borrego Drive have a pool?
No, 1827 Borrego Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1827 Borrego Drive have accessible units?
No, 1827 Borrego Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 Borrego Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1827 Borrego Drive has units with dishwashers.
