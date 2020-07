Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Beautiful house in West Covina for Lease. Few minutes driving to Schools, Supermarket, Plaza, restaurants and etc. House has many great features with Custom tiles and bamboo floor throughout. Dining area, living room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with lots of storage spaces. 2 parking spaces on the driveway. Garage has converted to office / work station. Newly installed AC unit. Tenant pays all utilities and gardener.



(RLNE4997793)