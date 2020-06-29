All apartments in West Covina
1819 E. Amar - Amar

1819 East Amar Road · No Longer Available
Location

1819 East Amar Road, West Covina, CA 91792
Woodside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Quaint 2 Bedroom Condo - This quaint 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath condo in West Covina offers a bright and airy eat in kitchen equipped with dishwasher, electric stove & hood. The laminate flooring thru out, provides a warm and cozy atmosphere.

The 1st floor includes an open living area, 1/2 bath, laundry hook ups (electric only) and storage closet. The carpeted stairs lead you to the bedrooms and full bathroom with tub and shower combo.

This unit offers great space for entertaining with a private patio off the kitchen. 2 Reserved parking spaces and bonus outdoor storage closet included

Excellent location, close to schools, shopping, and transportation - NO SECTION 8

*Security Deposit subject to Credit approval

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5126931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 E. Amar - Amar have any available units?
1819 E. Amar - Amar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 E. Amar - Amar have?
Some of 1819 E. Amar - Amar's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 E. Amar - Amar currently offering any rent specials?
1819 E. Amar - Amar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 E. Amar - Amar pet-friendly?
No, 1819 E. Amar - Amar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1819 E. Amar - Amar offer parking?
Yes, 1819 E. Amar - Amar offers parking.
Does 1819 E. Amar - Amar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 E. Amar - Amar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 E. Amar - Amar have a pool?
No, 1819 E. Amar - Amar does not have a pool.
Does 1819 E. Amar - Amar have accessible units?
No, 1819 E. Amar - Amar does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 E. Amar - Amar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 E. Amar - Amar has units with dishwashers.
