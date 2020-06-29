1819 E. Amar - Amar

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking carpet range

Quaint 2 Bedroom Condo - This quaint 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath condo in West Covina offers a bright and airy eat in kitchen equipped with dishwasher, electric stove & hood. The laminate flooring thru out, provides a warm and cozy atmosphere.



The 1st floor includes an open living area, 1/2 bath, laundry hook ups (electric only) and storage closet. The carpeted stairs lead you to the bedrooms and full bathroom with tub and shower combo.



This unit offers great space for entertaining with a private patio off the kitchen. 2 Reserved parking spaces and bonus outdoor storage closet included



Excellent location, close to schools, shopping, and transportation - NO SECTION 8



*Security Deposit subject to Credit approval



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5126931)