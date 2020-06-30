1802 W Kenoak Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

1802 Kenoak is a beautiful corner lot home located in a highly desirable West Covina neighborhood. It's conveniently located minutes from schools, freeways, and shopping. This home features high ceilings, laminate flooring, granite countertops, direct access from 2-car garage, walk-in closet in master suite, good size bedrooms, private backyard, and much more. Move-in costs are: 1st month's rent, 1 month deposit, and $150 key and garage remote deposit which adds up to $5,650. Prospective tenants must also pay $15 screening fee for each occupant 18 and over. No smoking inside home or garage.