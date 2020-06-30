All apartments in West Covina
1802 W Kenoak Drive

Location

1802 West Kenoak Drive, West Covina, CA 91790
Freeway Corridor

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1802 Kenoak is a beautiful corner lot home located in a highly desirable West Covina neighborhood. It's conveniently located minutes from schools, freeways, and shopping. This home features high ceilings, laminate flooring, granite countertops, direct access from 2-car garage, walk-in closet in master suite, good size bedrooms, private backyard, and much more. Move-in costs are: 1st month's rent, 1 month deposit, and $150 key and garage remote deposit which adds up to $5,650. Prospective tenants must also pay $15 screening fee for each occupant 18 and over. No smoking inside home or garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 W Kenoak Drive have any available units?
1802 W Kenoak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 W Kenoak Drive have?
Some of 1802 W Kenoak Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 W Kenoak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1802 W Kenoak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 W Kenoak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1802 W Kenoak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1802 W Kenoak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1802 W Kenoak Drive offers parking.
Does 1802 W Kenoak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 W Kenoak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 W Kenoak Drive have a pool?
No, 1802 W Kenoak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1802 W Kenoak Drive have accessible units?
No, 1802 W Kenoak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 W Kenoak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 W Kenoak Drive has units with dishwashers.

