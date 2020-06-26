1739 E. Alaska St.

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom West Covina House Near West Covina Unified School District - This 1,757 sq. ft house features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and an attached 2 Car Garage, rested on a 9,306 sq. ft. lot with a front and back yard located in a quiet, residential neighborhood in West Covina.



Upon entry, a spacious, open floor plan and a contemporary design throughout the property awaits. The kitchen features a modern kitchen featuring a breakfast bar countertop and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom includes a spacious closet with a master bathroom. The attached garage offers enough space for two vehicles. Located within a quiet, residential neighborhood in West Covina, this house is in close proximity to West Covina Unified School District Elementary, Middle, and High Schools with quick and easy access to the 10 Freeway via S. Azusa Ave.



-To Apply or Schedule a Showing: Please visit tserealty.appfolio.com/listings or TEXT (763)225-1739



-Utilities Included: Gardening (Tenants responsible for Electricity, Gas, Water and Sewer, Trash)



-Security Deposit: Typically depends on your credit and application and will range from 1 month to 2 months. A credit score of 650 and above is preferred.



-No pets allowed.



-Maximum number of occupants: 6 (2 per bedroom)



-One year lease minimum



(RLNE5019803)