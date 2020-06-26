All apartments in West Covina
1739 E. Alaska St.

1739 East Alaska Street
Location

1739 East Alaska Street, West Covina, CA 91791
Azusa-Cameron

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom West Covina House Near West Covina Unified School District - This 1,757 sq. ft house features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and an attached 2 Car Garage, rested on a 9,306 sq. ft. lot with a front and back yard located in a quiet, residential neighborhood in West Covina.

Upon entry, a spacious, open floor plan and a contemporary design throughout the property awaits. The kitchen features a modern kitchen featuring a breakfast bar countertop and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom includes a spacious closet with a master bathroom. The attached garage offers enough space for two vehicles. Located within a quiet, residential neighborhood in West Covina, this house is in close proximity to West Covina Unified School District Elementary, Middle, and High Schools with quick and easy access to the 10 Freeway via S. Azusa Ave.

-To Apply or Schedule a Showing: Please visit tserealty.appfolio.com/listings or TEXT (763)225-1739

-Utilities Included: Gardening (Tenants responsible for Electricity, Gas, Water and Sewer, Trash)

-Security Deposit: Typically depends on your credit and application and will range from 1 month to 2 months. A credit score of 650 and above is preferred.

-No pets allowed.

-Maximum number of occupants: 6 (2 per bedroom)

-One year lease minimum

(RLNE5019803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 E. Alaska St. have any available units?
1739 E. Alaska St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1739 E. Alaska St. have?
Some of 1739 E. Alaska St.'s amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1739 E. Alaska St. currently offering any rent specials?
1739 E. Alaska St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 E. Alaska St. pet-friendly?
No, 1739 E. Alaska St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1739 E. Alaska St. offer parking?
Yes, 1739 E. Alaska St. offers parking.
Does 1739 E. Alaska St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1739 E. Alaska St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 E. Alaska St. have a pool?
No, 1739 E. Alaska St. does not have a pool.
Does 1739 E. Alaska St. have accessible units?
No, 1739 E. Alaska St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 E. Alaska St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1739 E. Alaska St. has units with dishwashers.
