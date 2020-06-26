1724 Aspen Village Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill sauna tennis court

Hard to find totally remodeled 2 bedroom and 2 bath one story condo in popular gated complex of Aspen Village which is close to freeway access, bus system, schools and shopping. Location of this end unit is in middle of complex with walking distance to pool, clubhouse w/full gym and sauna, barbeque area, tennis courts, rushing streams throughout complex and jogging trails. Unit has been totally remodeled with brand new kitchen cabinets, countertops, stainless steel stove, microwave and dishwasher, new laminate wood flooring and freshly painted throughout the home, updated light fixtures, both bathrooms gutted and remodeled. All new double pane windows. Master has a large walk in closet plus a new ceiling fan. Owner is looking for a long term tenant. No pets please. Unit is available for immediate occupancy.