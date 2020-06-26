All apartments in West Covina
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

1724 Aspen Village Way

1724 Aspen Village Way · No Longer Available
Location

1724 Aspen Village Way, West Covina, CA 91791
Azusa-Cameron

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
Hard to find totally remodeled 2 bedroom and 2 bath one story condo in popular gated complex of Aspen Village which is close to freeway access, bus system, schools and shopping. Location of this end unit is in middle of complex with walking distance to pool, clubhouse w/full gym and sauna, barbeque area, tennis courts, rushing streams throughout complex and jogging trails. Unit has been totally remodeled with brand new kitchen cabinets, countertops, stainless steel stove, microwave and dishwasher, new laminate wood flooring and freshly painted throughout the home, updated light fixtures, both bathrooms gutted and remodeled. All new double pane windows. Master has a large walk in closet plus a new ceiling fan. Owner is looking for a long term tenant. No pets please. Unit is available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 Aspen Village Way have any available units?
1724 Aspen Village Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1724 Aspen Village Way have?
Some of 1724 Aspen Village Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 Aspen Village Way currently offering any rent specials?
1724 Aspen Village Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 Aspen Village Way pet-friendly?
No, 1724 Aspen Village Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1724 Aspen Village Way offer parking?
Yes, 1724 Aspen Village Way offers parking.
Does 1724 Aspen Village Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 Aspen Village Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 Aspen Village Way have a pool?
Yes, 1724 Aspen Village Way has a pool.
Does 1724 Aspen Village Way have accessible units?
No, 1724 Aspen Village Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 Aspen Village Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1724 Aspen Village Way has units with dishwashers.
