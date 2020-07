Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Ready to move right in! This beautiful newly renovated home show it all! Come and see, and you will fall in love with this home! This house is open, bright and airy, all new fixtures in the new kitchen and new bathrooms, master suite and two good-size bedrooms all on the same side, all new windows and a new sliding door to the backyard. There is a large back yard with many tress, an outdoor patio, gazebo, and brick BBQ area, just perfect for family gathering and entertainment!