1640 S Mayland Avenue

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel pool range

Unit Amenities granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

READY TO MOVE IN! This home is conveniently located in a quiet community in WEST COVINA, upgraded 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Property has been upgraded featuring a kitchen with granite countertops, interior paint, Hardwood & tile flooring, stainless steel stove/range. There is very good space for many cars parking along with a private pool perfect for relaxing and enjoying the sun!! Property is accessible to Fwy 10, 605 freeways and near shopping center, markets and banks. Run to this property it won't last!