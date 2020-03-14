All apartments in West Covina
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:43 AM

1640 S Mayland Avenue

1640 South Mayland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1640 South Mayland Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
Sunset

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
range
READY TO MOVE IN! This home is conveniently located in a quiet community in WEST COVINA, upgraded 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Property has been upgraded featuring a kitchen with granite countertops, interior paint, Hardwood & tile flooring, stainless steel stove/range. There is very good space for many cars parking along with a private pool perfect for relaxing and enjoying the sun!! Property is accessible to Fwy 10, 605 freeways and near shopping center, markets and banks. Run to this property it won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 S Mayland Avenue have any available units?
1640 S Mayland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 S Mayland Avenue have?
Some of 1640 S Mayland Avenue's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 S Mayland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1640 S Mayland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 S Mayland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1640 S Mayland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1640 S Mayland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1640 S Mayland Avenue offers parking.
Does 1640 S Mayland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 S Mayland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 S Mayland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1640 S Mayland Avenue has a pool.
Does 1640 S Mayland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1640 S Mayland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 S Mayland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 S Mayland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
