Amenities

hardwood floors garage internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Come see this South Hills area 3 bedroom 2 bath home fully furnished with utilities and WiFi included. Hardwood floors have been refinished and new tile in kitchen and bath. The home boasts a large family room, large living room and formal dining area. This home is ready for move in with a large driveway and ample garage and large back yard.