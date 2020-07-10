All apartments in West Covina
1478 Mccabe Way

Location

1478 Mccabe Way, West Covina, CA 91791
Azusa-Cameron

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 2 Story Condo. Located in the Quiet area of West Covina with Gated Community. Small gated front courtyard leads you to a Cathedral Ceilings, Open Floor Plan. New interior paint, Laminate Floor throughout. Kitchen with granite countertop and breakfast area, stainless steel sink, stove, dishwasher. Master bedroom with a huge closet. Central A/C unit. Individual laundry room in the 2nd floor. Attached 2 car garage with direct access. Two Sparkling in ground Pools with bathrooms & showers at each Pool area and basketball Court. Walking distance to School, Shopping Center, Park, Home depot, Target, restaurants, and Baseball Field. EZ to Freeway 10 & 60. Move-in condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1478 Mccabe Way have any available units?
1478 Mccabe Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1478 Mccabe Way have?
Some of 1478 Mccabe Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1478 Mccabe Way currently offering any rent specials?
1478 Mccabe Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1478 Mccabe Way pet-friendly?
No, 1478 Mccabe Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1478 Mccabe Way offer parking?
Yes, 1478 Mccabe Way offers parking.
Does 1478 Mccabe Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1478 Mccabe Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1478 Mccabe Way have a pool?
Yes, 1478 Mccabe Way has a pool.
Does 1478 Mccabe Way have accessible units?
No, 1478 Mccabe Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1478 Mccabe Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1478 Mccabe Way has units with dishwashers.

