1478 Mccabe Way

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Gorgeous 2 Story Condo. Located in the Quiet area of West Covina with Gated Community. Small gated front courtyard leads you to a Cathedral Ceilings, Open Floor Plan. New interior paint, Laminate Floor throughout. Kitchen with granite countertop and breakfast area, stainless steel sink, stove, dishwasher. Master bedroom with a huge closet. Central A/C unit. Individual laundry room in the 2nd floor. Attached 2 car garage with direct access. Two Sparkling in ground Pools with bathrooms & showers at each Pool area and basketball Court. Walking distance to School, Shopping Center, Park, Home depot, Target, restaurants, and Baseball Field. EZ to Freeway 10 & 60. Move-in condition.