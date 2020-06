Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Clean Single Family Home in great shape. New remodeled Master Bathroom. Carpet is approximately 3 years old. Kitchen was remodeled approximate 7 years ago with granite counter top. Refrigerator, microwave is included in the rent. A/C is one year old. The 4th bedroom could be used as a computer room. Large Patio Area, nice back yard. Auto Sprinkler System. Easy access from garage to backyard. Property in close approximately to shopping center and 10/60 freeway.