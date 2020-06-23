All apartments in West Covina
1312 E Vine Avenue
1312 E Vine Avenue

1312 East Vine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1312 East Vine Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
Azusa-Cameron

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A very nice home in a quite neighborhood. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath with a hug backyard. Kitchen has a nice pantry cabinets with newer range hood. It has laminated wood floors all throughout the home, new double pane windows, newer roof, remodeled bathrooms, all copper pipes, water filter on the home, has central AC and wall AC. Backyard has lots of fruits trees, grapefruit, orange, tangerine, persimmons and fig. Great location walking distance to elementary school and close to middle scholl. It is also close to 3 shopping centers, Eastland Westfield, West Covina Mall and Puente hills Mall. Close to DMV and library. Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

