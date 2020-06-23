1312 E Vine Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning range

A very nice home in a quite neighborhood. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath with a hug backyard. Kitchen has a nice pantry cabinets with newer range hood. It has laminated wood floors all throughout the home, new double pane windows, newer roof, remodeled bathrooms, all copper pipes, water filter on the home, has central AC and wall AC. Backyard has lots of fruits trees, grapefruit, orange, tangerine, persimmons and fig. Great location walking distance to elementary school and close to middle scholl. It is also close to 3 shopping centers, Eastland Westfield, West Covina Mall and Puente hills Mall. Close to DMV and library. Must see to appreciate.