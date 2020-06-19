130 S Barranca #107

Amenities

This sharp single level condo in the 62+ senior community in the Courtyard of South Hills is rare find and perfect for independent senior living. The resident must be 62 years old, second resident must 49+. The unit offers 2 br & 2 ba and is meticulously maintained and located on the ground floor with easy access to the lush courtyard. It is in move-in condition with fresh paint and new carpet. The bright living area has a fireplace and is open to the kitchen. The kitchen has near new built-in appliances. The master bedroom has a nice patio, a large walk-in closet and a spacious bathroom. The door to the hall bath is wide to accommodate a wheel chair or walker. The laundry is inside the unit and comes with washer and dryer. The grounds and common areas are manicured and well maintained. The courtyard has a gazebo, BBQ's and spa. There is also an impressive community room with a kitchen, plenty of seating, a library, for community activities or private gatherings. The complex is gated and the unit has one covered parking space.