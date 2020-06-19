All apartments in West Covina
West Covina, CA
130 S Barranca #107
130 S Barranca #107

130 South Barranca Street · (626) 437-3604
West Covina
Location

130 South Barranca Street, West Covina, CA 91791
East Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
This sharp single level condo in the 62+ senior community in the Courtyard of South Hills is rare find and perfect for independent senior living. The resident must be 62 years old, second resident must 49+. The unit offers 2 br & 2 ba and is meticulously maintained and located on the ground floor with easy access to the lush courtyard. It is in move-in condition with fresh paint and new carpet. The bright living area has a fireplace and is open to the kitchen. The kitchen has near new built-in appliances. The master bedroom has a nice patio, a large walk-in closet and a spacious bathroom. The door to the hall bath is wide to accommodate a wheel chair or walker. The laundry is inside the unit and comes with washer and dryer. The grounds and common areas are manicured and well maintained. The courtyard has a gazebo, BBQ's and spa. There is also an impressive community room with a kitchen, plenty of seating, a library, for community activities or private gatherings. The complex is gated and the unit has one covered parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 S Barranca #107 have any available units?
130 S Barranca #107 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 S Barranca #107 have?
Some of 130 S Barranca #107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 S Barranca #107 currently offering any rent specials?
130 S Barranca #107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 S Barranca #107 pet-friendly?
No, 130 S Barranca #107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 130 S Barranca #107 offer parking?
Yes, 130 S Barranca #107 does offer parking.
Does 130 S Barranca #107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 S Barranca #107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 S Barranca #107 have a pool?
No, 130 S Barranca #107 does not have a pool.
Does 130 S Barranca #107 have accessible units?
Yes, 130 S Barranca #107 has accessible units.
Does 130 S Barranca #107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 S Barranca #107 has units with dishwashers.
