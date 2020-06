Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning range oven

This is a 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms home. This home is bright and sunny. Open spaces with front and back yard. Formal Dining area, lovely kitchen, kitchen comes with dishwasher, refrigerator, stove & oven, overlooking the cemented patio, central air/heat, two car garage, garage comes with washing machine and dryer.



(RLNE4788256)