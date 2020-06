Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

First time on the market. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Conveniently located in South Hills area. Very private backyard with a pool. 2-car garage detached. The rent will include living room sofa set, formal dining room table set, and two patio sets. It is close to Japanese supermarket, shopping center, 85 Degree and Porto's bakeries. Only a few minutes drive to the schools and golf course.