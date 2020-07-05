All apartments in West Covina
Home
/
West Covina, CA
/
1205 W Casad Avenue
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:58 AM

1205 W Casad Avenue

1205 West Casad Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1205 West Casad Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
Freeway Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on a large lot of approximately 8,673 sq ft. Great curb appeal. Long driveway in the front leads to the main entrance. Open floor plan. Beautiful flooring and recessed lighting inside parts of the home. Kitchen provides for plenty of counter top and cabinet space. Bedrooms are nicely sized. Spacious backyard with a patio in the backyard excellent for entertaining or relaxing. Convenient access to the 10 FREEWAY. Nearby the Plaza West Covina, Del Norte Park, Hong Kong super market, VONS super market, and many other stores and services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 W Casad Avenue have any available units?
1205 W Casad Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
Is 1205 W Casad Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1205 W Casad Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 W Casad Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1205 W Casad Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1205 W Casad Avenue offer parking?
No, 1205 W Casad Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1205 W Casad Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 W Casad Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 W Casad Avenue have a pool?
No, 1205 W Casad Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1205 W Casad Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1205 W Casad Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 W Casad Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 W Casad Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 W Casad Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 W Casad Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

