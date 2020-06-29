All apartments in West Covina
Find more places like 114 Stonebridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Covina, CA
/
114 Stonebridge Road
Last updated January 29 2020 at 10:18 AM

114 Stonebridge Road

114 Stonebridge Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Covina
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

114 Stonebridge Rd, West Covina, CA 91791
East Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
media room
guest parking
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
hot tub
media room
This gorgeous end-unit, former model home in the gated Oak Creek Community is available for rent for the first time. Built in 2016 and packed with custom upgrades, 114 Stonebridge been wonderfully maintained by its current owner. The downstairs level features an open kitchen floorplan with a powder room for guests and direct access from the attached 2-car garage. The light-filled master bedroom upstairs has a spa-like ensuite and no connecting walls to the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. The laundry room is also upstairs for added convenience. Ample guest parking exists throughout the beautiful community. Experience the best of both worlds in this quiet neighborhood that is also in close proximity to the Eastland Shopping Center, IKEA, restaurants, movie theatres, numerous highly-rated schools and the 10 freeway. The home is also available fully furnished for the discerning professional at $3500/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Stonebridge Road have any available units?
114 Stonebridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 Stonebridge Road have?
Some of 114 Stonebridge Road's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Stonebridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
114 Stonebridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Stonebridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 114 Stonebridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 114 Stonebridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 114 Stonebridge Road offers parking.
Does 114 Stonebridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Stonebridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Stonebridge Road have a pool?
No, 114 Stonebridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 114 Stonebridge Road have accessible units?
No, 114 Stonebridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Stonebridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Stonebridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave
West Covina, CA 91790

Similar Pages

West Covina 1 BedroomsWest Covina 2 Bedrooms
West Covina Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Covina Pet Friendly Places
West Covina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Freeway Corridor

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside