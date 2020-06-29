114 Stonebridge Road

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated hot tub media room guest parking

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking hot tub media room

This gorgeous end-unit, former model home in the gated Oak Creek Community is available for rent for the first time. Built in 2016 and packed with custom upgrades, 114 Stonebridge been wonderfully maintained by its current owner. The downstairs level features an open kitchen floorplan with a powder room for guests and direct access from the attached 2-car garage. The light-filled master bedroom upstairs has a spa-like ensuite and no connecting walls to the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. The laundry room is also upstairs for added convenience. Ample guest parking exists throughout the beautiful community. Experience the best of both worlds in this quiet neighborhood that is also in close proximity to the Eastland Shopping Center, IKEA, restaurants, movie theatres, numerous highly-rated schools and the 10 freeway. The home is also available fully furnished for the discerning professional at $3500/mo.