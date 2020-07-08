All apartments in West Covina
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM

1135 Meeker Ave S

1135 South Meeker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1135 South Meeker Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
Westside West Covina

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath house in West Covina School District. Freshly updated with new stainless steel energy efficient appliances: dishwasher, range, microwave, refrigerator, washer & dryer. New central air just in time for summer! New flooring, new bathrooms, new lighting, and more. Beautiful master suite with walk-in closet. Very large and private gated backyard with storage shed, covered patio, and gazebo. Automated sprinklers in front and back yards on timer. Owner pays for gardener and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Meeker Ave S have any available units?
1135 Meeker Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 Meeker Ave S have?
Some of 1135 Meeker Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 Meeker Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Meeker Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Meeker Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 1135 Meeker Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1135 Meeker Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 1135 Meeker Ave S offers parking.
Does 1135 Meeker Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1135 Meeker Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Meeker Ave S have a pool?
No, 1135 Meeker Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1135 Meeker Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1135 Meeker Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Meeker Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 Meeker Ave S has units with dishwashers.

