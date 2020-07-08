1135 Meeker Ave S

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath house in West Covina School District. Freshly updated with new stainless steel energy efficient appliances: dishwasher, range, microwave, refrigerator, washer & dryer. New central air just in time for summer! New flooring, new bathrooms, new lighting, and more. Beautiful master suite with walk-in closet. Very large and private gated backyard with storage shed, covered patio, and gazebo. Automated sprinklers in front and back yards on timer. Owner pays for gardener and trash.