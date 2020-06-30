All apartments in West Covina
1120 S Shadydale Avenue

1120 South Shadydale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1120 South Shadydale Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
Valinda

Amenities

fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
media room
Beautiful Single Story Family Home located in the quiet neighborhood of West Covina. Feature 3 Bedroom and 2 bath with 1511 sq.ft. Spacious living room with high ceiling and cozy fireplace also a view of greenbelt backyard. The kitchen is open with a breakfast area and bay window. Huge well maintained backyard it's perfect for entertaining. Solar panels to keep the house cold and low electric bill. Move-in condition. Close to West Covina Mall, restaurants, Hospital, movie theatre, supermarket, and Porto's Bakery. Easy to freeway 10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 S Shadydale Avenue have any available units?
1120 S Shadydale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
Is 1120 S Shadydale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1120 S Shadydale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 S Shadydale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1120 S Shadydale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1120 S Shadydale Avenue offer parking?
No, 1120 S Shadydale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1120 S Shadydale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 S Shadydale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 S Shadydale Avenue have a pool?
No, 1120 S Shadydale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1120 S Shadydale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1120 S Shadydale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 S Shadydale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 S Shadydale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 S Shadydale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1120 S Shadydale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

