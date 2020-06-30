1120 S Shadydale Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful Single Story Family Home located in the quiet neighborhood of West Covina. Feature 3 Bedroom and 2 bath with 1511 sq.ft. Spacious living room with high ceiling and cozy fireplace also a view of greenbelt backyard. The kitchen is open with a breakfast area and bay window. Huge well maintained backyard it's perfect for entertaining. Solar panels to keep the house cold and low electric bill. Move-in condition. Close to West Covina Mall, restaurants, Hospital, movie theatre, supermarket, and Porto's Bakery. Easy to freeway 10.