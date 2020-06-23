All apartments in West Covina
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1041 E Merced Ave

1041 East Merced Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1041 East Merced Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
Azusa-Cameron

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautifully upgraded single family home in the city of West Covina. 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with upgraded kitchen and flooring. Recessed lighting throughout the living room, dining, and kitchen. The backyard opens up to an oasis- a perfect place to entertain family and friends.
Beautifully upgraded single family home in the city of West Covina. 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with upgraded kitchen and flooring. Recessed lighting throughout the living room, dining, and kitchen. The backyard opens up to an oasis- a perfect place to entertain family and friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 E Merced Ave have any available units?
1041 E Merced Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1041 E Merced Ave have?
Some of 1041 E Merced Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 E Merced Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1041 E Merced Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 E Merced Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1041 E Merced Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1041 E Merced Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1041 E Merced Ave does offer parking.
Does 1041 E Merced Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 E Merced Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 E Merced Ave have a pool?
No, 1041 E Merced Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1041 E Merced Ave have accessible units?
No, 1041 E Merced Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 E Merced Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1041 E Merced Ave has units with dishwashers.
