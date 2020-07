Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

This beautiful South Hills home features breathtaking 180 degrees of city lights VIEW, Pool and Spa, wooden deck in the huge backyard to enjoy the stunning view, upgraded gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, Viking stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, double pane windows, and a large family room. It is located near Mt San Antonio College, golf course, country club, parks, markets, shopping plaza and the 60/57 freeways. Move-in ready! Come and see!