923 Eucalyptus Ave Studio

Unit Studio Available 01/25/20 Stylish Studio; Easy Walk Downtown/Transit Center - Property Id: 93745



Stylish, furnished, open floor plan detached Studio with excellent use of space. Located behind our home on resort like property in Vista.



Single occupancy studio features Kitchen area with a propane range top, sink, large toaster oven, convection/ microwave combo, coffee maker, apartment sized fridge/freezer, rolling island, folding stools, plenty of storage, kitchen necessities. Spacious bathroom has tiled shower and modern pallet wall. Sleeping area has Full sized bed with Nectar mattress. Unit has Electric fireplace.



Semi private patio. Table, umbrella & chairs, a green wall/plants.



Utilities/Amenities included: 1 off street Parking spot, Water, Electric, propane, Trash, Netflix/SmartTV & Wireless Internet, Monthly Maintenance & assigned hours Laundry Privileges.

Easy walk to Downtown/ transit station.



Non Smoking, Single Occupant. No Pets. Shown by appt by Owner.



Month to Month. Credit/Background Check $45. Security Deposit $1275 Rent: $1275/single occupant

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93745

No Pets Allowed



