923 Eucalyptus Ave Studio
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

923 Eucalyptus Ave Studio

923 Eucalyptus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

923 Eucalyptus Avenue, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Unit Studio Available 01/25/20 Stylish Studio; Easy Walk Downtown/Transit Center - Property Id: 93745

Stylish, furnished, open floor plan detached Studio with excellent use of space. Located behind our home on resort like property in Vista.

Single occupancy studio features Kitchen area with a propane range top, sink, large toaster oven, convection/ microwave combo, coffee maker, apartment sized fridge/freezer, rolling island, folding stools, plenty of storage, kitchen necessities. Spacious bathroom has tiled shower and modern pallet wall. Sleeping area has Full sized bed with Nectar mattress. Unit has Electric fireplace.

Semi private patio. Table, umbrella & chairs, a green wall/plants.

Utilities/Amenities included: 1 off street Parking spot, Water, Electric, propane, Trash, Netflix/SmartTV & Wireless Internet, Monthly Maintenance & assigned hours Laundry Privileges.
Easy walk to Downtown/ transit station.

Non Smoking, Single Occupant. No Pets. Shown by appt by Owner.

Month to Month. Credit/Background Check $45. Security Deposit $1275 Rent: $1275/single occupant
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93745
Property Id 93745

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5468824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 Eucalyptus Ave Studio have any available units?
923 Eucalyptus Ave Studio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 923 Eucalyptus Ave Studio have?
Some of 923 Eucalyptus Ave Studio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 Eucalyptus Ave Studio currently offering any rent specials?
923 Eucalyptus Ave Studio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 Eucalyptus Ave Studio pet-friendly?
No, 923 Eucalyptus Ave Studio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 923 Eucalyptus Ave Studio offer parking?
Yes, 923 Eucalyptus Ave Studio offers parking.
Does 923 Eucalyptus Ave Studio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 923 Eucalyptus Ave Studio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 Eucalyptus Ave Studio have a pool?
No, 923 Eucalyptus Ave Studio does not have a pool.
Does 923 Eucalyptus Ave Studio have accessible units?
No, 923 Eucalyptus Ave Studio does not have accessible units.
Does 923 Eucalyptus Ave Studio have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 Eucalyptus Ave Studio does not have units with dishwashers.

