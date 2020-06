Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

2 Bed 2 Bath Home in Shadowridge - Cute 2 bed 2 bath home in lovely neighborhood. Corner unit with private backyard and 2-car garage.

.

House has brand new wood plank vinyl flooring and paint. Tall ceilings, fireplace, and brand new stainless oven, hood, and dishwasher. LED light-bulbs pre-installed. Air Conditioning and Laundry Hookups.



Community features beautiful landscaping, pool, and spa.



Rent includes gardener for front and backyard.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4613096)