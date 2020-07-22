All apartments in Vista
856 Daybreak Pl
856 Daybreak Pl

856 Daybreak Place · No Longer Available
Location

856 Daybreak Place, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
garage
***OPEN HOUSE 1/6 2-3 PM: 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Beautiful Home Custom Feel in Gated Community!*** - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome with attached 2 car garage is located in gated community of Cupertino in Vista. Freshly painted with neutral, custom color, downstairs has open living and dining with tiled entry and kitchen, opening to a private back patio. Spacious bedrooms with large walk-in closets in master as well as one of the secondary bedrooms, ceiling fans throughout. Gorgeous plantation shutters in the master bedroom!

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5335166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 856 Daybreak Pl have any available units?
856 Daybreak Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 856 Daybreak Pl have?
Some of 856 Daybreak Pl's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 856 Daybreak Pl currently offering any rent specials?
856 Daybreak Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 856 Daybreak Pl pet-friendly?
No, 856 Daybreak Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 856 Daybreak Pl offer parking?
Yes, 856 Daybreak Pl offers parking.
Does 856 Daybreak Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 856 Daybreak Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 856 Daybreak Pl have a pool?
No, 856 Daybreak Pl does not have a pool.
Does 856 Daybreak Pl have accessible units?
No, 856 Daybreak Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 856 Daybreak Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 856 Daybreak Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
