850 Newport Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Unique Custom Home on Large 3/4 Acre Lot - Available June 2019 - Custom Craftsmanship Throughout - Drive up the long driveway and feel the privacy. Single level 2BD/2BA with optional 3rd bedroom, office or bonus room. High vaulted ceilings, large wrap around deck, expansive yard with tons of gardening potential and attached 2-car garage. Kitchen includes Fridge, gas range, oven and stainless sink. Fireplace with built-in seating, cork flooring with newer carpet in bedrooms, tile in bathrooms and vinyl flooring in kitchen. Includes oversized basement that can serve as a workshop or storage area. Minimum 12-month lease. Tenant pays all utilities. Landscape maintenance paid by owner. No Smoking, No Pets. Located minutes from Vista Village, restaurants, breweries, shopping and more. Washer/Dryer included but offered with no warranty. Shown by appointment only. Move-in requirements: First month's rent, $2,600 Security Deposit, Proof of Renter's Insurance and $35 application fee per adult occupant. Full details at: rentalsd.com



No Pets Allowed



