Home
/
Vista, CA
/
850 Newport Dr.
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

850 Newport Dr.

850 Newport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

850 Newport Drive, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unique Custom Home on Large 3/4 Acre Lot - Available June 2019 - Custom Craftsmanship Throughout - Drive up the long driveway and feel the privacy. Single level 2BD/2BA with optional 3rd bedroom, office or bonus room. High vaulted ceilings, large wrap around deck, expansive yard with tons of gardening potential and attached 2-car garage. Kitchen includes Fridge, gas range, oven and stainless sink. Fireplace with built-in seating, cork flooring with newer carpet in bedrooms, tile in bathrooms and vinyl flooring in kitchen. Includes oversized basement that can serve as a workshop or storage area. Minimum 12-month lease. Tenant pays all utilities. Landscape maintenance paid by owner. No Smoking, No Pets. Located minutes from Vista Village, restaurants, breweries, shopping and more. Washer/Dryer included but offered with no warranty. Shown by appointment only. Move-in requirements: First month's rent, $2,600 Security Deposit, Proof of Renter's Insurance and $35 application fee per adult occupant. Full details at: rentalsd.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4930773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Newport Dr. have any available units?
850 Newport Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 Newport Dr. have?
Some of 850 Newport Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Newport Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
850 Newport Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Newport Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 850 Newport Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 850 Newport Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 850 Newport Dr. offers parking.
Does 850 Newport Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 Newport Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Newport Dr. have a pool?
No, 850 Newport Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 850 Newport Dr. have accessible units?
No, 850 Newport Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Newport Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 Newport Dr. has units with dishwashers.
