Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

If you are interested please call

@ 760-783-9148



1 year lease $2050.00 A month



Split / Shared utilities ...

pet on approval...$600 non refundable pet deposit. ALL NEW FLOORING!

745 Anns Way ..

very private secluded two bedroom one bath single story detached home, private driveway and storage available.



quiet location w/ no traffic

Private road / shared utilities water, trash, power .

2nd room has no closet.

AC.

Stackable W/D.