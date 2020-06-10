730 Breeze Hill #281

Amenities

Breeze Hill One Bedroom Condominium Vista CA - Nice, quiet one bedroom,one bath condominium in Vista. Home has tile throughout, kitchen has refrigerator included, with sink window view to outside stove, dishwasher and disposal. Washer and dryer included inside the home. Dining space, living room with fireplace. Home comes with heating and air conditioning. Fenced patio and community pool and spa. Water and trash is included in the rent. Walk to grocery shopping, dining, and Breeze Hill Community Park. Close to freeway. Please contact us to arrange a viewing at 760-744-6000 or info@pmleasing.com.



(RLNE5862138)