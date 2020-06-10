All apartments in Vista
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

730 Breeze Hill #281

730 Breeze Hill Road · (760) 744-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

730 Breeze Hill Road, Vista, CA 92081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 730 Breeze Hill - Breeze Hill #281 · Avail. now

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft



Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Breeze Hill One Bedroom Condominium Vista CA - Nice, quiet one bedroom,one bath condominium in Vista. Home has tile throughout, kitchen has refrigerator included, with sink window view to outside stove, dishwasher and disposal. Washer and dryer included inside the home. Dining space, living room with fireplace. Home comes with heating and air conditioning. Fenced patio and community pool and spa. Water and trash is included in the rent. Walk to grocery shopping, dining, and Breeze Hill Community Park. Close to freeway. Please contact us to arrange a viewing at 760-744-6000 or info@pmleasing.com.

(RLNE5862138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Breeze Hill #281 have any available units?
730 Breeze Hill #281 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Breeze Hill #281 have?
Some of 730 Breeze Hill #281's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Breeze Hill #281 currently offering any rent specials?
730 Breeze Hill #281 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Breeze Hill #281 pet-friendly?
No, 730 Breeze Hill #281 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 730 Breeze Hill #281 offer parking?
No, 730 Breeze Hill #281 does not offer parking.
Does 730 Breeze Hill #281 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 Breeze Hill #281 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Breeze Hill #281 have a pool?
Yes, 730 Breeze Hill #281 has a pool.
Does 730 Breeze Hill #281 have accessible units?
No, 730 Breeze Hill #281 does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Breeze Hill #281 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Breeze Hill #281 has units with dishwashers.






