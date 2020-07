Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Estimated Move In Date of August 1st. Showings will begin sometime AFTER July 11th. This townhome is an END UNIT with only one common wall. There are 3 good sized bedrooms upstairs. 2 full bathrooms upstairs (1 in Master and 1 in hallway) and a 1/2 bathroom downstairs. 2 Car Attached Garage with Laundry in Unit. Great views from the living room, dining room and kitchen as well as the bedrooms upstairs. Good use of windows in the living room allows for lots of natural light and a large open feel. Community does have 2 swimming pools and a spa. It also has a clubhouse. Fill Out Online Pre-Qualification Form (FREE) and CONTACT PROPERTY MANAGER for more info and for showing availability.