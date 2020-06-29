666 Rudd Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Imagine living in one and renting the other - have extended family? Perfect! 60k down - take over payments! Bad Credit/Recent Bankruptcy/Can't traditionally qualify? Call me - 760-212-7431 - I will try and make it work!