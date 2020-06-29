All apartments in Vista
666 Rudd Rd

666 Rudd Road · No Longer Available
Location

666 Rudd Road, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Imagine living in one and renting the other - have extended family? Perfect! 60k down - take over payments! Bad Credit/Recent Bankruptcy/Can't traditionally qualify? Call me - 760-212-7431 - I will try and make it work!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

