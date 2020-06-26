All apartments in Vista
Last updated August 31 2019

636 Sabrina Way

636 Sabrina Way · No Longer Available
Location

636 Sabrina Way, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Quiet Vista Home on Cul-De-Sac, Gated Front Yard, PETS OK - 3 Bedroom
2.5 Bathroom
2 Car Garage

Elegant 2 story home, located at the end of Cul-De-Sac, in a quiet neighborhood. Home has a
Gate all the way around the property. Kitchen has Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher and lots of cabinets for your storage needs. Home has Two Refrigerators one in kitchen with other in the garage. You are have access to Two Washer and Dryers both located in the garage. Living room has a beautiful fire place. Master bedroom has a balcony with a view to luscious green trees. Spacious backyard. Pets ok with Additional Deposit.

Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties
For a showing please call Sarah Bissell (760)613-8989
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01925170
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE2677070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Sabrina Way have any available units?
636 Sabrina Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 Sabrina Way have?
Some of 636 Sabrina Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 Sabrina Way currently offering any rent specials?
636 Sabrina Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Sabrina Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 636 Sabrina Way is pet friendly.
Does 636 Sabrina Way offer parking?
Yes, 636 Sabrina Way offers parking.
Does 636 Sabrina Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 Sabrina Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Sabrina Way have a pool?
No, 636 Sabrina Way does not have a pool.
Does 636 Sabrina Way have accessible units?
No, 636 Sabrina Way does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Sabrina Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 Sabrina Way has units with dishwashers.
