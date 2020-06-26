636 Sabrina Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Quiet Vista Home on Cul-De-Sac, Gated Front Yard, PETS OK - 3 Bedroom

2.5 Bathroom

2 Car Garage



Elegant 2 story home, located at the end of Cul-De-Sac, in a quiet neighborhood. Home has a

Gate all the way around the property. Kitchen has Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher and lots of cabinets for your storage needs. Home has Two Refrigerators one in kitchen with other in the garage. You are have access to Two Washer and Dryers both located in the garage. Living room has a beautiful fire place. Master bedroom has a balcony with a view to luscious green trees. Spacious backyard. Pets ok with Additional Deposit.



Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties

For a showing please call Sarah Bissell (760)613-8989

Associate Licensee CalBRE#01925170

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



(RLNE2677070)