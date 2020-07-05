Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

608 Patricia Lane ~ Single Level ~ LIGHT + BRIGHT Roomy Home - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,680 square foot home in the Desirable Beaumont Heights Development presenting a beautifully manicured community of homes. This home features an attached 3 car garage, lots of storage, AC, ecobee smart thermostat, and light + bright entryway, living room and dining room. The living room features vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace and bay windows facing the front yard!



This home is a must see! The interior and exterior were freshly painted, each bedroom has a ceiling fan/light and the master bedroom has two large mirrored closets. The home is close to historic downtown Vista and has easy access to the 78 freeway.



Tenant is responsible to pay all utilities. Landscaping services are paid by Owner. Appliances include a fridge, microwave, gas range and a dishwasher. The garage has washer and gas dryer hookups.



No Pets Allowed



