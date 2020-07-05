All apartments in Vista
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

608 Patricia Lane

608 Patricia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

608 Patricia Lane, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
608 Patricia Lane ~ Single Level ~ LIGHT + BRIGHT Roomy Home - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,680 square foot home in the Desirable Beaumont Heights Development presenting a beautifully manicured community of homes. This home features an attached 3 car garage, lots of storage, AC, ecobee smart thermostat, and light + bright entryway, living room and dining room. The living room features vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace and bay windows facing the front yard!

This home is a must see! The interior and exterior were freshly painted, each bedroom has a ceiling fan/light and the master bedroom has two large mirrored closets. The home is close to historic downtown Vista and has easy access to the 78 freeway.

Tenant is responsible to pay all utilities. Landscaping services are paid by Owner. Appliances include a fridge, microwave, gas range and a dishwasher. The garage has washer and gas dryer hookups.

Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5709906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Patricia Lane have any available units?
608 Patricia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Patricia Lane have?
Some of 608 Patricia Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Patricia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
608 Patricia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Patricia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 608 Patricia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 608 Patricia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 608 Patricia Lane offers parking.
Does 608 Patricia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Patricia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Patricia Lane have a pool?
No, 608 Patricia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 608 Patricia Lane have accessible units?
No, 608 Patricia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Patricia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Patricia Lane has units with dishwashers.

